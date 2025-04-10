Long-running Canadian rockers Headstones have signed with Dine Alone Records and shared a new single featuring City and Colour.

"NAVIGATE" is the band's first single for their new label home. It comes accompanied by a performance video filmed at Dine Alone's Toronto HQ.

Frontman Hugh Dillon said in a statement, "The collaboration with Dallas [Green, a.k.a. City and Colour] was effortless and electric. This is a musician who unlocks the potential of a song. We have a mutual engineer and friend, Luke Schindler, who connected us, and we just hit it off. I have an incredible appreciation for his work and work ethic. His ability to surgically find and execute harmonies was impressive and profoundly appreciated."

Green added, "I nonchalantly mentioned that if they wanted any background vocals to let me know. I was in the studio the next day singing on this badass tune. It was a real pleasure working (and chirping) with them and I'm grateful that they let me tag along on the creative journey."

Headstones will be releasing a 7-inch single for "NAVIGATE" this weekend for Record Store Day (April 12). It comes back with a cover of Kenny Rogers's "The Gambler" and is limited to 300 copies on red wax.