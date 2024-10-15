It was only a matter of time: with the Eras Tour set to begin its final leg later this week (and finally coming to Canada next month), Taylor Swift has announced an official photo book commemorating the mind-blowingly lucrative concert event.

Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour Book, a 296-page volume, comes out just in time for the US's biggest shopping day of the year on Black Friday (November 29). It's set to include over 500 photos featuring every segment of the show and rehearsals, as well as behind-the-scenes looks at costume design and set pieces, plus the pop star's personal reflections and notes.

The book, alongside the first-ever vinyl pressing and CD copies of the extended 31-track The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology double album will be available exclusively at Target stores and online, with information about their respective releases internationally set to follow. See Swift's announcement below.