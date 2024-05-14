Book
Canadian Author Alice Munro Has Died
PUBLISHED May 14, 2024
Nobel Prize-winning Canadian author Alice Munro has died. She was 92. The critically acclaimed and universally beloved short story...
Five Must-Sees at 2024's Toronto Comic Arts Festival
PUBLISHED May 1, 2024
It's that time of year again, folks! Toronto Comic Arts Festival (TCAF) is heading back to the Reference Library for the weekend of May 11...
Members of Fleet Foxes, Talking Heads, Pavement Talk 'Eating on Tour' In New Book
PUBLISHED Apr 11, 2024
The book captures "the best parts of touring: meaningful cultural exchange, hospitality-induced euphoria, and the opportunity to build...
MF DOOM's Life and Work Explored in New Biography
PUBLISHED Apr 4, 2024
The late MF DOOM's life, career and legacy will be the subject of a "definitive" biography arriving this October. 'The Chronicles of DOOM'...
The Tragically Hip Unveil Anthology 'This Is Our Life'
PUBLISHED Mar 26, 2024
The Tragically Hip have announced what guitarist Rob Baker describes as the "definitive chronicle" of their career: an anthology entitled ...
Colin Greenwood to Release Radiohead Photo Book 'How to Disappear'
PUBLISHED Mar 21, 2024
Despite many stories about Radiohead being "still very much an active ensemble" and "coming back around to that point" of returning, the...
Sum 41’s Deryck Whibley Announces New Memoir 'Walking Disaster: My Life Through Heaven and Hell'
PUBLISHED Mar 19, 2024
The end of Sum 41 is on the horizon — the band are releasing their final album, 'Heaven :x: Hell,' later this month...
Neneh Cherry Announces New Memoir 'A Thousand Threads'
PUBLISHED Mar 11, 2024
Neneh Cherry will reflect on her life and career to date in a new memoir. The artist will share 'A Thousand Threads' on October 3 via Fern...