Just days after announcing that she'll join Kendrick Lamar for a 2025 stadium tour (with two new dates as of today), SZA is teasing a deluxe version of 2022's world-dominating SOS, posting some in-studio photos to her Instagram story.

We got an obligatory photo of a computer and some boards, plus a shot of a whiteboard ― with the instruction "Do not erase!" — that appeared to have a blacked-out tracklist for the upcoming deluxe edition. The track titles are obscured, though you can see the name "Saturn," a loosie first released back in February.

In November, SZA revealed she had plans to release two albums, one being the SOS deluxe and the other being her much-anticipated and now-delayed Lana.

"I think I am making music from a more beautiful place. From a more possible place versus a more angsty place," she told British Vogue last month. "I'm not identifying with my brokenness. It's not my identity. It's s–t that happened to me. Yeah, I experienced cruelty. I have to put it down at some point. Piece by piece, my music is shifting because of that, the lighter I get."