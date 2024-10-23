The highly anticipated second season of Severance arrives in January, and we now have a new teaser for the new batch of episodes.

In the first trailer for Severance Season 2, Adam Scott's Mark Scout returns to the office as the events of the first season's cliffhanger ending reverberate in his head.

After racing through the barren white hallways of Lumon, Mark happens upon three unfamiliar employees and his unsettling manager Mr. Milchick, who welcomes him back to work with blue balloons featuring his face.

You can watch the tease, soundtracked by the Who's "Eminence Front," down below.

As previously reported, Severance Season 2 premieres January 17, 2025, on Apple TV+.

The series follows a group of employees working at mysterious company Lumon, who have "severed" their home and work lives via an experimental procedure.

Ben Stiller returns as executive producer, and directs five of the new episodes, while others are helmed by Uta Bresiewitz, Sam Donovan and Jessica Lee Gagné.

Gwendoline Christie, Alia Shawkat, Sarah Bock and Bob Balaban have joined a cast that already featured Tramell Tillman, John Turturro, Christopher Walken, Patricia Arquette and Zach Cherry.

Revisit Exclaim!'s 10/10 review of Severance Season 1.