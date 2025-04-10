Is Frank Ocean teasing a comeback? A decade removed from his 2015 masterpiece Blonde, the R&B singer seems to be cryptically hinting at an upcoming album.

The chatter is mostly focused on the Instagram account @kikiboyyyyyyy. It's a private account followed by just eight people — including Frank Ocean himself, plus SZA, producers Michael Uzowuru and Sean Matsukawa, the indie artist Girlsweetvoiced, and the anonymous account @archivedsolemn.

Although the account is private and therefore none of the posts are public, the profile picture shows Michael Jordan holding up three fingers — a possible hint about Ocean's third official album.

There have also been reports that a "Kiki Boy" billboard was spotted in the California desert on the road to Coachella — although fans on Reddit have pointed out that the image of the billboard circulating online appears to be AI generated.

Whether this will amount to anything remains to be seen. Ocean's past decade has brought cancelled performances and luxury cock rings, but no new albums — although he has hinted that something might be in the works.