With less than a week to go until the 2024 US Presidential Election, Stevie Nicks, 76, revealed in an interview with MSNBC that she didn't begin voting until she was 70. While opening up about the importance of voting, and urging people to "vote, no matter what," she shared, "I never voted until I was 70, and I regret that... and I don't have very many regrets."

A self-proclaimed "childless dog lady," Nicks endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris on social media in September, co-signing Taylor Swift's endorsement. Neil Young, Beyoncé, Billie Eilish and others have also lent their support to the Harris-Walz campaign.

The former Fleetwood Mac member commented, "If you are going to vote in one election, let it be this one. No matter who wins — God help us — no matter who wins, it's not over, right? We have to figure out a way to bring back Roe v. Wade."

Nicks also challenged common excuses people use to not go to the polls, "You could say didn't have time in the long run, you didn't have an hour you could have gone and voted?"

Nicks encouraged her fellow artists to write songs about "what's happening," recounting being surrounded by artists putting out protest songs in the '60s and '70s — Bob Dylan, Joan Baez, Joni Mitchell and Stephen Stills, specifically. Nicks emphasized that her most recent single "The Lighthouse" is her modern-day take on a protest song, with lyrics that encourage young people and women to make their voices heard in the forthcoming election. She performed the single on Saturday Night Live on October 12.