Stevie Nicks's baby grand piano — the very piano used by Nicks to write "Sara" and by Christine McVie to write "Songbird" — is up for auction via auction house Gotta Have Rock and Roll.

As reported by Billboard, it's being sold by singer-songwriter Robbie Patton, who toured with Fleetwood Mac in 1979 and co-wrote "Hold Me." You can bid online here.

About the piano, Patton said:

One day, I'm in the house of Stevie and she has two pianos, one of them was this black Grand Hamilton Piano where she wrote most of her songs on. She wrote everything on the piano, she really cherished it as her own. Then in 1979, Fleetwood Mac took the piano on the road. Christine used it on tour. She played it all over, she even composed "Songbird" from the album Rumours on this piano.

Patton says that McVie played the piano on tour between 1982 and 1983 before it was returned to Nicks's home. and it was then returned to Stevie's home.

Patton acquired the piano by asking Nicks for it as payment for a co-write. He said in the years following that artists like Elton John and Freddie Mercury used the piano in recording and songwriting sessions.

The piano has been refurbished and lacquered, but the keys have never been changed. Patton, Nicks and the late Christine McVie all signed a letter of authenticity for it in 2015.