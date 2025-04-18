In the spirit of Canada's holiday weekend, here are some Easter eggs about this week's roundup of newly announced tours: an honorary Canadian, an artist with a number in their name, and a rescheduled cross-Canada tour.

Haven't figured them out yet? It's okay, we're feeling generous — check out the tours coming to Canada this year below, and see the rest of Exclaim!'s Canadian concert listing database here and tour announcements here.

Absolute Treat Tour Dates:

04/19 Toronto, ON - The Velvet Underground

05/30 Toronto, ON - The Drake Underground (Album Release Celebration)

06/08 St. Catharines, ON - Warehouse Concert Hall

07/03 London, ON - Palasad Social Bowl

07/04 Guelph, ON - Sonic Hall

07/10 Hamilton, ON - Mills Hardware

07/11 Kitchener, ON - Sunset Session

Arcade Fire Tour Dates:

04/29 Montreal - L'Olympia

04/30 Montreal - L'Olympia

05/01 Toronto - Massey Hall

The Bug Club with Omni Tour Dates:

06/13 Montreal, QC - Cabaret Foufounes

06/14 Toronto, ON - The Garrison *

Neko Case Tour Dates:

10/20 Toronto, ON - Massey Hall *

11/13 Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theatre ^

* with Des Demonas

^ with John Grant

Alice Cooper and Judas Priest with Corrosion of Conformity Tour Dates:

09/29 Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

Lucy Dacus Tour Dates:

04/25 Toronto, ON - Massey Hall #

04/26 Toronto, ON - Massey Hall #

08/12 Vancouver, BC - Queen Elizabeth Theatre ^

08/13 Vancouver, BC - Queen Elizabeth Theatre ^

# with Katie Gavin and jasmine.4.t

^ with Julia Jacklin

The Darkness Tour Dates:

09/12 Toronto, ON - Phoenix Concert Theatre

09/13 Kitchener, ON - Elements

09/14 Montreal, QC - Club Soda

Peter Dreams and MOONRIIVR Tour Dates:

07/16 Calgary, AB - Dickens

07/17 Red Deer, AB - Bo's Bar & Stage

Flyte Tour Dates:

10/06 Vancouver, BC - The Pearl

11/01 Montreal, QC - Bar le Ritz

11/02 Toronto, ON - The Drake Underground

Rhiannon Giddens Tour Dates:

05/15 Toronto, ON - Koerner Hall

05/16 Toronto, ON - Koerner Hall

The Halluci Nation Tour Dates:

05/25 Ottawa, ON - Club SAW

05/27 Montreal, QC - Bar Le Ritz PDB

05/29 Fredericton, NB - St. Mary's Entertainment Centre

05/30 Saint John, NB - Area 506

0601 Halifax, NS - The Marquee Ballroom

Ice Cube Tour Dates:

09/20 Vancouver, BC - Pacific Coliseum

10/09 Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

Kes the Band Tour Dates:

06/14 Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

LCD Soundsystem Tour Dates:

08/22 Toronto, ON - History

08/23 Toronto, ON - History

08/24 Toronto, ON - History

The Mars Volta Tour Dates:

11/11 Toronto, ON - History

Sarah McLachlan and Tiny Habits Tour Dates:

10/15 Victoria, BC - Save-on-Foods Memorial Centre

10/17 Kelowna, BC - Prospera Place

10/18 Calgary, AB - Scotiabank Saddledome

10/19 Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place

10/21 Saskatoon, SK - Sasktel Centre

10/22 Winnipeg, MB - Canada Life Centre

10/25 Windsor, ON - The Colosseum at Caesars Windsor

10/26 London, ON - Canada Life Place

10/28 Ottawa, ON - Canadian Tire Centre

10/29 Montreal, QC - Place des Arts

11/01 Quebec City, QC - Videotron Centre

11/03 Moncton, NB - Avenir Centre

11/04 Halifax, NS - Scotiabank Centre

11/07 Rama, ON - Casino Rama Resort

11/08 Toronto, ON - Massey Hall

11/09 Peterborough, ON - Peterborough Memorial Centre

Metric and Sam Roberts Band Tour Dates:

06/02 Ottawa, ON - Bronson Centre

06/03 Quebec City, QC - Capitole de Quebec

06/04 Montreal, QC - MTELUS

06/06 Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

06/28 Calgary, AB - Spruce Meadows

Stevie Nicks Tour Dates:

08/15 Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

Post Animal Tour Dates:

11/02 Toronto, ON - The Garrison

Russ with Big Sean and Sabrina Claudio Tour Dates:

07/12 Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

Nico Statis Tour Dates:

05/09 Toronto - Another Story Bookshop

The Struts Tour Dates:

07/31 Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall

Tripping Daisy Tour Dates:

07/11 Toronto, ON - Lee's Palace

07/12 Montreal, QC - Théâtre Fairmount

2hollis Tour Dates:

09/26 Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theatre

10/04 Toronto, ON - Queen Elizabeth Theatre

10/06 Montreal, QC - MTELUS

Wilco Tour Dates:

08/27 Vancouver, BC - Pacific Coliseum, Chevrolet Stage

08/29 Calgary, AB - Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium

08/30 Edmonton, AB - Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium

CJ Wiley Tour Dates:

05/29 Toronto, ON - The Drake

05/31 Kingston, ON - Spring Reverb

08/16 Paris, ON - Paris Drinks Fest *

* with Shania Twink