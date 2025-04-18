In the spirit of Canada's holiday weekend, here are some Easter eggs about this week's roundup of newly announced tours: an honorary Canadian, an artist with a number in their name, and a rescheduled cross-Canada tour.
Haven't figured them out yet? It's okay, we're feeling generous — check out the tours coming to Canada this year below, and see the rest of Exclaim!'s Canadian concert listing database here and tour announcements here.
Absolute Treat Tour Dates:
04/19 Toronto, ON - The Velvet Underground
05/30 Toronto, ON - The Drake Underground (Album Release Celebration)
06/08 St. Catharines, ON - Warehouse Concert Hall
07/03 London, ON - Palasad Social Bowl
07/04 Guelph, ON - Sonic Hall
07/10 Hamilton, ON - Mills Hardware
07/11 Kitchener, ON - Sunset Session
Arcade Fire Tour Dates:
04/29 Montreal - L'Olympia
04/30 Montreal - L'Olympia
05/01 Toronto - Massey Hall
The Bug Club with Omni Tour Dates:
06/13 Montreal, QC - Cabaret Foufounes
06/14 Toronto, ON - The Garrison *
Neko Case Tour Dates:
10/20 Toronto, ON - Massey Hall *
11/13 Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theatre ^
* with Des Demonas
^ with John Grant
Alice Cooper and Judas Priest with Corrosion of Conformity Tour Dates:
09/29 Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage
Lucy Dacus Tour Dates:
04/25 Toronto, ON - Massey Hall #
04/26 Toronto, ON - Massey Hall #
08/12 Vancouver, BC - Queen Elizabeth Theatre ^
08/13 Vancouver, BC - Queen Elizabeth Theatre ^
# with Katie Gavin and jasmine.4.t
^ with Julia Jacklin
The Darkness Tour Dates:
09/12 Toronto, ON - Phoenix Concert Theatre
09/13 Kitchener, ON - Elements
09/14 Montreal, QC - Club Soda
Peter Dreams and MOONRIIVR Tour Dates:
07/16 Calgary, AB - Dickens
07/17 Red Deer, AB - Bo's Bar & Stage
Flyte Tour Dates:
10/06 Vancouver, BC - The Pearl
11/01 Montreal, QC - Bar le Ritz
11/02 Toronto, ON - The Drake Underground
Rhiannon Giddens Tour Dates:
05/15 Toronto, ON - Koerner Hall
05/16 Toronto, ON - Koerner Hall
The Halluci Nation Tour Dates:
05/25 Ottawa, ON - Club SAW
05/27 Montreal, QC - Bar Le Ritz PDB
05/29 Fredericton, NB - St. Mary's Entertainment Centre
05/30 Saint John, NB - Area 506
0601 Halifax, NS - The Marquee Ballroom
Ice Cube Tour Dates:
09/20 Vancouver, BC - Pacific Coliseum
10/09 Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena
Kes the Band Tour Dates:
06/14 Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage
LCD Soundsystem Tour Dates:
08/22 Toronto, ON - History
08/23 Toronto, ON - History
08/24 Toronto, ON - History
The Mars Volta Tour Dates:
11/11 Toronto, ON - History
Sarah McLachlan and Tiny Habits Tour Dates:
10/15 Victoria, BC - Save-on-Foods Memorial Centre
10/17 Kelowna, BC - Prospera Place
10/18 Calgary, AB - Scotiabank Saddledome
10/19 Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place
10/21 Saskatoon, SK - Sasktel Centre
10/22 Winnipeg, MB - Canada Life Centre
10/25 Windsor, ON - The Colosseum at Caesars Windsor
10/26 London, ON - Canada Life Place
10/28 Ottawa, ON - Canadian Tire Centre
10/29 Montreal, QC - Place des Arts
10/29 Montreal, QC - Place des Arts
11/01 Quebec City, QC - Videotron Centre
11/03 Moncton, NB - Avenir Centre
11/04 Halifax, NS - Scotiabank Centre
11/07 Rama, ON - Casino Rama Resort
11/08 Toronto, ON - Massey Hall
11/09 Peterborough, ON - Peterborough Memorial Centre
Metric and Sam Roberts Band Tour Dates:
06/02 Ottawa, ON - Bronson Centre
06/03 Quebec City, QC - Capitole de Quebec
06/04 Montreal, QC - MTELUS
06/06 Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage
06/28 Calgary, AB - Spruce Meadows
Stevie Nicks Tour Dates:
08/15 Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena
Post Animal Tour Dates:
11/02 Toronto, ON - The Garrison
Russ with Big Sean and Sabrina Claudio Tour Dates:
07/12 Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage
Nico Statis Tour Dates:
05/09 Toronto - Another Story Bookshop
The Struts Tour Dates:
07/31 Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall
Tripping Daisy Tour Dates:
07/11 Toronto, ON - Lee's Palace
07/12 Montreal, QC - Théâtre Fairmount
2hollis Tour Dates:
09/26 Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theatre
10/04 Toronto, ON - Queen Elizabeth Theatre
10/06 Montreal, QC - MTELUS
Wilco Tour Dates:
08/27 Vancouver, BC - Pacific Coliseum, Chevrolet Stage
08/29 Calgary, AB - Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium
08/30 Edmonton, AB - Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium
CJ Wiley Tour Dates:
05/29 Toronto, ON - The Drake
05/31 Kingston, ON - Spring Reverb
08/16 Paris, ON - Paris Drinks Fest *
* with Shania Twink