Fleetwood Mac legend Stevie Nicks is set to return to Toronto this summer on her newly announced solo North American tour.

In addition to playing a handful of shows with Billy Joel, the singer-songwriter has added headlining gigs beginning August 12 in Boston, MA. She'll perform at Toronto's Scotiabank Arena on August 15, ahead of completing the remainder of the trek stateside, which will have her on the road off and on through mid-November.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday (April 18), following presales starting Thursday (April 17) at 10 a.m. local. Check out the full schedule of Nicks's headlining North American dates below, and see Exclaim!'s Canadian concert listings for more upcoming shows.

Stevie Nicks 2025 Tour Dates:

08/12 Boston, MA - TD Garden

08/15 Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

08/19 Saint Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center

08/23 Cincinnati, OH - Heritage Bank Center

08/27 Columbia, SC - Colonial Life Arena

08/30 Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena

10/07 Phoenix, AZ - PHX Arena

10/11 Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena

10/15 Oklahoma City, OK - Paycom Center