Skinny Dyck — the alt-country project of Lethbridge-based alt-country singer-songwriter Ryan Dyck — has announced the details of his forthcoming new album Easygoing, arriving through Victory Pool Records.

Recorded in basements alongside co-producer Aladean Kheroufi, the album also features the contributions of drummer Cameron O'Neill and guitarist Austin Parachoniak. It was mixed by Mark Nevers (Bonnie "Prince" Billy, Silver Jews, Bill Callahan).

To preview the record, Dyck has shared a Super 8-shot video for new single "Out of Control," which you can watch below.

He said of the track:

Sometimes a relationship finds itself in a place where one person is holding on and the other is long gone. This song nods to that hard situation, where attempts to save what's left push someone further away — in this case finding a new partner/old friend in the night life. Buy tickets to Paris and they'll never love you less. You're outside a Stop 'n Go at 4 am trying to find thirty five cents 'cause you lost your charger. Suddenly there's so much to say, but it's too late. Accept that a time may come when you have to let go of your Fender Twin Reverb if you can't shoulder its weight, let alone the emotional baggage it represents.

Dyck has a pair of shows this month in Alberta: Cremona's Windmill on September 20, and Turner Valleyt's Derrick Community Hall on September 21.



Easygoing:

1. Nosedive

2. Easygoing

3. Baby Oh Well

4. Part of Me

5. Can't Change the Colour of Your Eyes

6. Where I'm Going

7. Out of Control

8. Lean In

9. Less Stress

10. One Extra Smile

11. And Then One Day