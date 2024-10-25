With the arrival of his newest album Easygoing today through Victory Pool, Lethbridge alt-country vet Skinny Dyck has announced a few winter tour dates in support of the effort.

The artist born Ryan Dyck is heading east to Ontario and Quebec late next month, kicking off the short run at Hamilton's Mills Hardware on the 20th. That'll be followed by a Toronto gig at the Baby G the following day, after which he'll mosey to Chelsea, QC, for a performance at the local titular motel. The run wraps in Guelph with a show at Sonic Hall on November 23.

Additionally, Dyck just shared a music video for album cut "Less Stress" directed by Nickelas Johnson.

"Maybe the drone-like guitar and backing vocal are a fragment of my own religious experience — married lyrically with the incessant pacing around the house that Shaela does when on the phone," Dyck said of the track in a release. "I find myself feeling less stressed when the journey starts, and anxious towards the end. What now? A new breath of life like the soft return and release of the door as a baby sleeps upstairs but the floor still creaks. A psychedelic guitar burnout at the end for posterity I guess."

You can check that out below, where you can also hear Easygoing in full and see the complete Ontario–Quebec tour dates Dyck has lined up for next month.



Skinny Dyck 2024 Tour Dates:

11/20 Hamilton, ON - Mills Hardware

11/21 Toronto, ON - Baby G

11/22 Chelsea, QC - Motel Chelsea

11/23 Guelph, ON - Sonic Hall