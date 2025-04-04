Falcon Jane's "I Get Myself (Mutt Duet)" Has Both Sides Now

BY Sydney BrasilPublished Apr 4, 2025

When Falcon Jane released Legacy back in August, "I Get Myself" immediately emerged as my favourite track on the album. The mournful country ballad gives a raw take on the end of an especially intertwined relationship, where you wonder if the person actually knew you at your core, and the self-esteem blow that follows. It's the sort of tune you'd hear the band play at a run-down bar, where men sit with their heads in their hands next to a bottle of Budweiser.

It's only fitting then that the Orangeville artist (née Sara May) would repurpose the song as a duet, with Mutt telling the story from the lost lover's perspective. It's another case for why response tracks need to make a comeback. Fittingly, it comes without resolution — just the irony that two ill-fated people feel hurt by each other in the same ways.

