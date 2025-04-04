When Falcon Jane released Legacy back in August, "I Get Myself" immediately emerged as my favourite track on the album. The mournful country ballad gives a raw take on the end of an especially intertwined relationship, where you wonder if the person actually knew you at your core, and the self-esteem blow that follows. It's the sort of tune you'd hear the band play at a run-down bar, where men sit with their heads in their hands next to a bottle of Budweiser.

It's only fitting then that the Orangeville artist (née Sara May) would repurpose the song as a duet, with Mutt telling the story from the lost lover's perspective. It's another case for why response tracks need to make a comeback. Fittingly, it comes without resolution — just the irony that two ill-fated people feel hurt by each other in the same ways.