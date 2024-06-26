Ravyn Lenae Maps Out 2024 Headline Tour

Following her recent feature on Kaytranada's Timeless, Ravyn Lenae is gearing up to release her sophomore album Bird's Eye in August, which she previewed last month with a pair of stellar singles. Now, the Chicago singer-songwriter has announced a slate of headlining tour dates for this fall (including a single Canadian stop in Toronto) — news she's sharing alongside new Ty Dolla $ign-featuring album track "Dream Girl."

The tour kicks off on October 5 in Washington, D.C. after Lenae supports Omar Apollo's upcoming tour at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in September. She'll make her lone venture into Canada early on in the headlining stint, performing at the Opera House in Toronto on October 10 ahead of wrapping the North American shows on October 26 in San Francisco, CA. From there, the artist heads overseas in November.

Tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday (June 28), with various presales starting tomorrow (June 27) at 10 a.m. local. See the full itinerary below, where you can also listen to the lilting "Dream Girl."



Ravyn Lenae 2024 Tour Dates:

09/26 Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheater *

10/05 Washington, D.C. - Lincoln Theatre

10/08 New York, NY - Webster Hall

10/10 Toronto, ON - The Opera House

10/12 Chicago, IL - Vic Theatre

10/16 Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre

10/18 Austin, TX - Scoot Inn

10/20 Dallas, TX - The Echo Lounge & Music Hall

10/25 Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda Theatre

10/26 San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore

11/10 Copenhagen, Denmark - Vega

11/11 Berlin, Germany - Säälchen

11/12 Amsterdam, Netherlands - Bitterzoet

11/15 Paris, France - La Machine du Moulin Rouge

11/17 Brussels, Belgium - Le Botanique

11/18 London, UK - Brixton Electric

11/19 Manchester, UK - Gorilla

* with Omar Apollo