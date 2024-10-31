Following this summer's release of the second volume of his breakout 2012 King of the Mischievous South mixtape, Denzel Curry has announced plans to release both tapes together — plus five new songs — as an album.

Due November 15 through Loma Vista Recordings, King of the Mischievous South features a reconfigured tracklist and, as aforementioned, five new tracks. The songs boast previously unheard features from 454, Duke Deuce, Sauce Walka, Key Nyata and more, as well Curry's standout solo cut "GOT ME GEEKED."

Also among that previously unreleased material is the album's lead single in collaboration with Lazer Dim 700 and Bktherula, which is now available for your listening pleasure. "STILL IN THE PAINT" arrives alongside an AMD-directed music video guest-starring Waka Flocka Flame, who served as the inspiration for the song.

Check out the triumphant "STILL IN THE PAINT" below, where you'll also find the album tracklist. To celebrate the King of the Mischievous South announcement, Curry will host a Club Mischievous event in Mexico City tonight, which will be livestreamed via On the Radar.



King of the Mischievous South:

1. KOTMS II INTRO

2. ULTRA SHXT (feat. Key Nyata)

3. SET IT (feat. Maxo Kream)

4. HOT ONE (feat. TiaCorine & A$AP Ferg)

5. ACT A DAMN FOOL (feat. Duke Deuce & Slim Guerilla)

6. BLACK FLAG FREESTYLE (feat. That Mexican OT)

7. HEADCRACK INTERLUDE

8. G'Z UP (feat. 2 Chainz & Mike Dimes)

9. LUNATIC INTERLUDE

10. SKED (feat. Kenny Mason & Project Pat)

11. GOT ME GEEKED

12. COLE PIMP (feat. Ty Dolla $ign & Juicy J)

13. P.O.P. (feat. Key Nyata & Sauce Walka)

14. ANOTHA LATE NITE (feat. 454)

15. WISHLIST (feat. Armani White)

16. HIT THE FLOOR (feat. Ski Mask the Slump God)

17. STILL IN THE PAINT (feat. Bktherula & Lazer Dim 700)

18. HOODLUMZ (feat. PlayThatBoiZay & A$AP Rocky)

19. KOTMS II OUTRO