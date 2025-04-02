Matt Stone and Trey Parker's South Park has always been basically toilet humour with a sprinkle of political/social commentary thrown in, and they've maintained that winning balance for nearly three decades. As such, TV's biggest edgelords are preparing for their Season 27 return at Comedy Central on July 9, and today, they dropped a teaser that covers some pretty timely topics.

In addition to toilets filled with poop, the US's ongoing issue with air traffic control, the growing popularity of ketamine treatments and the Diddy of it all, the teaser suggest that the show will reprise its egghead Canadian cutouts for what appears to be a war between neighbouring nations, likely as a response to the growing tensions between Canada and the US amid Donald Trump's very dumb tariff war.

About a second's worth of footage shows a battalion of Canadians brandishing hockey sticks and pitchforks. The end of the teaser adds in a spooky "Blame Canada" for good measure. Check it out below.