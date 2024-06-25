Post Malone Announces Country Music Tour Behind 'F-1 Trillion'

Post Malone couldn't quite cut it as a pop star between 2022's Twelve Carat Toothache and 2023's Austin, and it appears he'll make a greater pivot into country music with the forthcoming F-1 Trillion — his third album in as many years for which he's now mapped out a North American tour.

Kicking off in September, the 21-date trek will see Post Malone play songs from the album — set for release August 16 via Mercury Records / Republic Records — with a live backing band called the Fools for You.

Those dates follow summer shows, including a Quebec City stop at Festival d'été de Québec 2024, and a performance at Hy-Vee INDYCAR Race Weekend in Iowa.

This announcement has led us to wonder: would Post Malone ever return to hip-hop? After all, he pulled his stage moniker from a rap name generator and introduced himself to the mainstream as "White Iverson," continuing to work with some of the genre's brightest even after saying, "If you're looking to think about life, don't listen to hip-hop."

If not, it's looking more and more like Posty's the latest culture vulture to spread his wings and take flight.



Post Malone 2024 Tour Dates:

07/12 Quebec City, QC - Festival d'été de Québec

07/14 Newton, IA - Hy-Vee INDYCAR Race Weekend

08/11 San Francisco, IA - Outside Lands Music Festival

09/08 Salt Lake City, UT - Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

09/12 Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center

09/14 Syracuse, NY - Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview

09/16 Bangor, ME - Maine Savings Amphitheatre

09/18 Boston, MA - Fenway Park

09/20 Hershey, PA - Hersheypark Stadium

09/21 Hartford, CT - The XFINITY Theatre

09/23 Saratoga Springs, NY - Broadview Stage at SPAC

09/25 Scranton, PA - The Pavilion at Montage Mountain

09/28 New York, NY - Global Citizen Festival

09/29 Wantagh, NY - Northwell at Jones Beach Theatre

10/01 Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center

10/04 Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

10/05 Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park

10/07 Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

10/09 Charleston, SC - Credit One Stadium

10/11 Atlanta, GA - Lakewood Amphitheatre

10/13 Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP

10/15 Pelham, AL - Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

10/17 Orange Beach, AL - The Wharf Amphitheater

10/19 Nashville, TN - Nissan Stadium