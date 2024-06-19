Post Malone Announces New Album 'F-1 Trillion'

Post Malone has appeared on some of 2024's most successful and absolutely terrible hits, including his Morgan Wallen collab "I Had Some Help" and Taylor Swift's "Fortnight." Now, with "I Had Some Help" still ruling the Hot 100 after five interminable weeks, Posty has announced his new album.

Post Malone shared a photo of a Nashville billboard, revealing that the album is called F-1 Trillion. It's out August 16 through Mercury / Republic.

Post Malone will release the Blake Shelton collab "Somebody Pour Me a Drink" on Friday (June 21). The pair have already teased the song and debuted it live. He's also teased a Luke Combs duet, believed to be titled "Ain't Got a Guy for That."

It's believed that F-1 Trillion will be a country album, given what Post Malone has shared of it so far.