After receiving a life-changing diagnosis, people may think of all they missed out on — the countries they haven't visited, the food they haven't tried, or the people they lost contact with. For some, it's all the orgasms they haven't had.

Based on the Wondery podcast of the same name by Nikki Boyer, Dying for Sex stars Michelle Williams as Molly, a woman recently diagnosed with metastatic breast cancer and given about five years to live. After the diagnosis, Molly leaves her sexless marriage and begins a hilarious, heartfelt journey of self and sexual discovery. The dramedy series, which also stars Jenny Slate as Molly's best friend, Nikki, will have audiences moving between tears of laughter, tears of sadness, and tears of joy.

Almost six years after her Emmy win for Fosse/Verdon, Williams's turn as Molly adds to her canon of beautifully balanced performances. One scene alone, in which Molly fiercely dances on the advice of palliative care social worker, Sonya (Esco Jouléy), to work through her trauma and grief, may just seal another Emmy nomination for the actor.

Dying for Sex also features Slate at her best, as her performance beautifully represents the challenges of caretaking — namely, caring for those we love without losing ourselves in the process. Recurring performances by Rob Delaney as Molly's sexual partner and icon Sissy Spacek as Molly's mother Gail make the eight-episode miniseries all the more human.

As Molly grapples with the feelings surrounding not having had an orgasm with someone other than her now-ex-husband, the show embraces exploration and living every moment fully.

Although it doesn't go far with its representation of different kinks and sex, it still offers an honest, funny, judgment-free look at the power and satisfaction kinks hold. Moments when Molly fumbles with the latch on a cock cage or learns how to effectively humiliate a man's penis are awkward, hilarious, but ultimately satisfying in Molly's journey. Dying for Sex connects the shame that comes with a sick, changing body to the shame surrounding desire, and it allows Molly to use this shame for the better.

Unfortunately, the miniseries does fall short when exploring Molly as a whole person. Despite her newfound sexual prowess and her cancer diagnosis, audiences might be left wondering who Molly is outside this particular journey. Similarly, the shame and guilt she feels about her childhood trauma work in conversation with the shame she feels about elements in her adult life; however, the deals with this topic abruptly and indirectly, unfortunately getting lost among the show's other explorations.

Still, the palpable chemistry between Michelle Williams and Jenny Slate greatly outweighs any unbalanced elements. While audiences may be entering the show thinking the only offering centres around a dying woman having lots of kinky sex, the beating heart of the show is the authentic, limitless friendship between Molly and Nikki.

At its core, Dying for Sex is about human connection. From her sexual partners to the complex relationship Molly has with her mom, everyone simply wants their needs and desires to be heard and understood.

Filled with captivating performances, Dying for Sex will surprise audiences with its freeing look at kink, sex, selflessness and living the time we have left to the fullest.