Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs are gearing up to release their new album Death Hilarious at the top of next month, and have consequently announced a North American tour in support of the project. The trek will bring them to Canada this summer for a handful of performances in Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver.

Kicking things off on June 18 in New York, NY, the UK band will make the rounds over on this side of the pond. They'll venture to Canadian soil in time for a June 27 gig at the Concert Hall in Toronto, followed swiftly by one at Montreal's Bar le Ritz on June 28.

After taking a break in July, Pigs x7 (arguably too many pigs) will pick things back up around mid-August, then making their way back to Canada to play the Pearl in Vancouver on August 19 ahead of wrapping the run in Austin, TX, on August 27.

Tickets go on general sale in certain markets tomorrow (March 19) at 10 a.m. local, while that time will mark the commencement of presales in others before the general sale starts Friday (March 21). See the full itinerary below, as well as the band's video for their latest single, El-P collaboration "Glib Tongued." Also, check out Exclaim!'s Canadian concert listings for more upcoming shows.



Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs 2025 Tour Dates:

06/18 New York, NY - Le Poisson Rouge

06/19 Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts

06/20 Washington, D.C. - 9:30 Club

06/21 Pittsburgh, PA - Thunderbird

06/23 Cleveland, OH - Grog Shop

06/24 Detroit, MI - Magic Bag

06/25 Chicago, IL - Lincoln Hall

06/27 Toronto, ON - The Concert Hall

06/28 Montreal, QC - Bar le Ritz

06/29 Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall

08/14 Santa Ana, CA - Constellation Room

08/15 Los Angeles, CA - Lodge Room

08/16 San Francisco, CA - The Chapel

08/18 Portland, OR - Mississippi Studios

08/19 Vancouver, BC - The Pearl

08/20 Seattle, WA - Tractor Tavern

08/22 Salt Lake City, UT - The State Room

08/23 Denver, CO - Bluebird Theatre

08/25 Dallas, TX - Club Dada

08/26 Houston, TX - White Oak Upstairs

08/27 Austin, TX - The Parish