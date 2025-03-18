Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs are gearing up to release their new album Death Hilarious at the top of next month, and have consequently announced a North American tour in support of the project. The trek will bring them to Canada this summer for a handful of performances in Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver.
Kicking things off on June 18 in New York, NY, the UK band will make the rounds over on this side of the pond. They'll venture to Canadian soil in time for a June 27 gig at the Concert Hall in Toronto, followed swiftly by one at Montreal's Bar le Ritz on June 28.
After taking a break in July, Pigs x7 (arguably too many pigs) will pick things back up around mid-August, then making their way back to Canada to play the Pearl in Vancouver on August 19 ahead of wrapping the run in Austin, TX, on August 27.
Tickets go on general sale in certain markets tomorrow (March 19) at 10 a.m. local, while that time will mark the commencement of presales in others before the general sale starts Friday (March 21). See the full itinerary below, as well as the band's video for their latest single, El-P collaboration "Glib Tongued." Also, check out Exclaim!'s Canadian concert listings for more upcoming shows.
Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs 2025 Tour Dates:
06/18 New York, NY - Le Poisson Rouge
06/19 Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts
06/20 Washington, D.C. - 9:30 Club
06/21 Pittsburgh, PA - Thunderbird
06/23 Cleveland, OH - Grog Shop
06/24 Detroit, MI - Magic Bag
06/25 Chicago, IL - Lincoln Hall
06/27 Toronto, ON - The Concert Hall
06/28 Montreal, QC - Bar le Ritz
06/29 Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall
08/14 Santa Ana, CA - Constellation Room
08/15 Los Angeles, CA - Lodge Room
08/16 San Francisco, CA - The Chapel
08/18 Portland, OR - Mississippi Studios
08/19 Vancouver, BC - The Pearl
08/20 Seattle, WA - Tractor Tavern
08/22 Salt Lake City, UT - The State Room
08/23 Denver, CO - Bluebird Theatre
08/25 Dallas, TX - Club Dada
08/26 Houston, TX - White Oak Upstairs
08/27 Austin, TX - The Parish