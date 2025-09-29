John Maus has largely been persona non grata in indie rock circles in the last few years, following reports that he attended the Capitol riot in support of Donald Trump. But he spoke out recently to clarify that he is "absolutely against Trumpism" — and now he has expanded on those thoughts.

UPDATE (9/29, 10:45 a.m. ET): In an interview with TANKtv, Maus has discussed his donation to Donald Trump's presidential campaign. He said, "I did donate. I donated to the Democrats, too, and Bernie. But then the Democrats conspired on Super Tuesday to make sure Bernie didn't get the nomination, just like they did in 2016. Every time the libs loop me into the idea that the residues of 18th-century powdered wig liberal institutions are what will help us achieve our desired end, that they still have power — I get kicked in the nuts again."

He continued, "I'm coming from a context that is suspicious of these institutions and believes that any participation in them is complicity with and perpetuation of the status quo. That's where I was coming from in 2020. Punk rock Gen Xers argued that selling out was bad, that doing a Coca Cola commercial was evil. Now you're cool if you are selling skin cream or you're a toothpaste girl. Maybe the toothpaste girl is uncanny, just like hyperpop where this overidentification doubles back as a critique of the whole toothpaste industry."

Having previously explained that he was at the Capitol to shoot footage with director Alex Lee Moyer, Maus spoke with Stereogum to say he feared sharing his true political beliefs would result in people accusing him of doing it for the optics.

He said, "I can do interviews and I can try explaining. Of course everybody's always gonna think it's trying to save face or something like that. That's even stopped me from tweeting political stuff before, because people are just gonna think I'm just doing that to try to make up for it. But I said, when I did that one interview, part of it was not being more clear initially. I thought my legacy would speak for itself. I posted this cryptic thing saying racism and nationalism are evil. I thought that would be clear, but apparently it wasn't clear enough."

He then got a little more cryptic, and seemed to be criticizing neoliberals while still reiterating that he's not a Trump supporter: "If I have to choose between the good cop and the bad cop, or the lesser of two evils, between genocide with two thumbs up and genocide with, oh, we don't want to vote for [Israeli defence system] the Iron Dome, but, you know, I'm sorry, we're going to vote anyway. From the radical left, it's just all the same. Some of my friends, of course, they're like, 'That's not adult, take your medicine and go and vote for a blue no matter who, like you're a child, this is real life.' There's a critique there, certainly, but to just assume that I'm like [conservative activist] Charlie Kirk or something… What am I even supposed to say to that?"

He also noted that there are many people who likely won't ever forgive him for his past Trump ties, regardless of what he says now: "I appreciate anybody who would give me the benefit of the doubt. I feel like there's nothing that I could do now. Like, it's totally out of my hands. Just have to expect for the rest of my life, if I put something on there'll inevitably be 15 comments, and it's like, I have it coming or whatever. That's how I gotta look at it."

He didn't address his name being listed on Trump's 2020 list of reelection campaign donors.

Maus's album Later Than You Think is due out September 26 on Young.