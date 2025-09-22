It turns out, "indefinitely" means about five days: Jimmy Kimmel Live! is returning to television.

The show — which was pulled off the air after its titular host commented on Donald Trump's response to Charlie Kirk's death — will make its comeback tomorrow (September 23), as per a statement from the Walt Disney Company.

"Last Wednesday, we made the decision to suspend production on the show to avoid further inflaming a tense situation at an emotional moment for our country," the company said. "It is a decision we made because we felt some of the comments were ill-timed and thus insensitive. We have spent the last days having thoughtful conversations with Jimmy, and after those conversations, we reached the decision to return to the show on Tuesday."

Since the show's abrupt cancellation, many have protested Disney by cancelling their Disney+ subscriptions. Sarah McLachlan went as far as to cancel a performance scheduled with the House of Mouse in support of the documentary Lilith Fair: Building a Mystery.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ABC, which airs Kimmel in the US. It's distributed by Citytv in Canada, whose residents have been spared from watching reruns of Hudson & Rex in its place.