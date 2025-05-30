Welcome to summer! I think it's finally safe to say that it is officially patio season, and Montreal is offering a variety of live shows to check out this month after some post-work some Aperol Spritzes. Including two orchestral shows from Beck and Jeff Goldblum, here are the 10 can't-miss concerts coming to Montreal this June.

Solftcult

L'Escogriffe, June 1

Mercedes Arn-Horn, one half of goth-y shoegazers Softcult, recently stopped by the Exclaim! office and took the Questionnaire ahead of the sibling duo's spring tour, which will make a single Quebec stop this month in Montreal.

Metric

MTELUS, June 4

After dropping out of a co-headlining tour with Bloc Party in April, Metric forged their own path with a handful of headlining Canadian shows in this month. Don't miss the chance to hear their 2009 album Fantasies back-to-front this month at MTELUS.

Justice

Place Bell, June 6

French duo Justice are bringing the histrionics and disco-funk tunes to Montreal this month following their 2024 record Hyperdrama.

Three Days Grace and Volbeat

Bell Place, June 16

Following the return of original vocalist Adam Gauntier last fall, Three Days Grace will be kicking off on a co-headlining, all-Canadian cross-country tour this summer with metal-rock fusionists Volbeat.

Beck with L'Orchestre Métropolitan

Salle Wilfrid Pelletier, June 16

Beck is teaming up with L'Orchestre Métropolitan for an orchestral performance that will see unique symphonic arrangements from Beck's catalogue, ranging from the hits to the deep cuts.

Blondshell

Fairmount Theatre, June 17

If you asked for a Montreal show from Blondshell, you're in luck, because the artist born Sabrina Teitelbaum will be hitting the stage at Montreal's Fairmount Theatre in support of her new record If You Asked For a Picture.

Simple Minds

Bell Centre, June 17

Glaswegian pop vets Simple Minds — of "Don't You (Forget About Me)" fame — will be bringing the '80s nostalgia and fist pumping to Montreal this month alongside Soft Cell and Modern English, in celebration of the 40th anniversary of their 1985 album Once Upon a Time.

Murder by Death

Studio TD, June 22

This year is your last chance to catch roots-rockers Murder by Death on tour, as they will be embarking on one final final North American trek with Laura Jane Grace after announcing their farewell back in January.

Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs

Bar Le Ritz, June 28

Now thats a lot of pigs!

Jeff Goldblum and the Mildred Snitzer Orchestra

Salle Wilfrid Pelletier, June 30

End the month on a high note with funnyman Jeff Goldblum and his old friends the Mildred Snitzer Orchestra as part of the Montreal Jazz Festival's 2025 programming.