Ahead of the release of her new album ICONOCLASTS next month (via YEAR0001), Swedish experimental composer Anna von Hausswolff has announced a brief slate of North American tour dates for March 2026.

After making her way around the UK and Europe in December, January and February, von Hausswolff ventures to North America starting March 17 in San Francisco, CA. Just beyond the short stint's midway point, she'll cross the border into Canada to perform at the Drake in Toronto on March 22 before wrapping the run on March 26 in Washington, D.C.

Tickets go on general sale Friday (September 26), after presales start Wednesday (September 24) at noon local time. Find the full tour routing below, as well as more upcoming Canadian shows through Concert Central.

Anna von Hausswolff 2026 Tour Dates:

03/17 San Francisco, CA - Brick & Mortar

03/18 Los Angeles, CA - Facing Atlas

03/20 Chicago, IL - Empty Bottle

03/22 Toronto, ON - The Drake

03/25 Brooklyn, NY - Zone One

03/26 Washington, D.C. - Songbyrd