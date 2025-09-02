The thing Dua Lipa proved beyond doubt at last night's (September 1) show is that she knows how to make a crowd dance to her beat — but sometimes even being a fantastic performer is not enough to carry a show.

Lipa kicked off the North American leg of her Radical Optimism tour at Toronto's Scotiabank Arena, turning the cavernous venue into a huge dance party. Her upbeat disco pop sound lent itself well to creating a sense of euphoria throughout the arena, with audience members of all ages grooving along. However, by the second half of the show, it started to feel repetitive.

When the British-Albanian pop star released her third studio album last year, it was underwhelming compared to the absolute phenomenon that was her previous record, 2020's Future Nostalgia. That said, given the number of high-energy dance pop songs included, I was still hopeful that the live experience would be more memorable — but its associated show ultimately also lacked cohesion. I was left with the same question at the end of the concert as I had after listening to the album: what is "radical optimism" for Dua Lipa?

The show opened with 22-year-old American pop artist Cil, who set the tone for the night with similarly upbeat tracks like "One More Shot" and "Bloodsucker" — louder and more emphatic than her millennial counterparts, in trademark Gen-Z fashion — as well as a cover of ABBA's "Lay All Your Love on Me." For a performer still fairly early in her career, Cil was able to do a great job engaging the crowd, many of whom were clearly experiencing her music for the first time. And that's kind of what it felt like the night was supposed to be about: an opportunity to unwind, let loose and dance, letting the rhythm guide us.

Lipa emerged with the fan favourite "Training Season," and she immediately had the whole stadium moving with her. She followed it up with Radical Optimism's "End of an Era," as well as crowd-pleasers "Break My Heart" and "One Kiss" — all of which were paired with some spectacular choreography that was unfortunately overwhelmed by the graphics on the screens. This would be a recurring theme throughout the night.

Her next run of songs kept the energy going, beginning with the infectious dance pop numbers "Whatcha Doing" and "Levitating." However, with the subsequent transition to slower songs like "These Walls" and "Maria," the pop star could not maintain the same momentum with the crowd. Between those two, Lipa shared that she had a "special love" for Toronto and sang a cover of Nelly Furtado's "I'm Like a Bird," which proved to be an excellent opportunity for her to show off her vocal chops.

The peak of the show came when she began the next set with "Physical" and turned the arena into an '80s aerobics class. From the youngest teenagers to the middle-aged men in the audience — perhaps the most age diversity I've personally ever seen at a pop show — everyone was following along to the steps, Lipa having successfully rekindled the fire that was lost with the ballads.

Thereon, through, the progression of the show started to feel a bit too familiar; the choreography, the visuals and even the sound. The audience was still having a good time vibing along to the music, but there wasn't much variance in the performance anymore.

Lipa managed to end the night strong with an encore set featuring some of her biggest hits, including "New Rules," "Dance the Night" from Barbie, "Don't Start Now" and "Houdini."

In a time where stadium-size pop acts like Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter, Olivia Rodrigo and Halsey have infused their productions with comprehensive storytelling, Lipa's show stood in stark contrast. Even her unparalleled ability to command a crowd was challenged at Scotiabank Arena, as she tried to orchestrate something with peaks and valleys for an audience that was clearly there for the peaks.

Lipa has described Radical Optimism as a "tribute to UK rave culture," and perhaps the show would be better suited to an intimate club. While the album itself clearly lacks a narrative through-line, even the most repetitive of raves unfold with their own rhythm. Instead of trying to fit herself into the pop-spectacle mould, the artist would do well to ride a more nuanced energetic wave — and turn her performance into something that feels truly radical.