Genre-weaving Ghanian-American singer-songwriter Amaarae has announced a select run of 2025 North American concerts behind her acclaimed new album Black Star, including a lone Canadian stop in Toronto come November.

The artist will paint the town black in four cities before the end of the year, with the Black Star Experience warranting an all-black dress code. The tour kicks off on November 1 in New York, NY, before next making its venture to Canada to bring the spectacle to Toronto's Rebel on November 20.

From there, Amaarae will go on to play a Washington, D.C. gig (November 21) ahead of wrapping the short stint on the road in Los Angeles, CA, on December 4.

Tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday (September 26) at 10 a.m. local, with various presales getting underway as of Wednesday (September 24).

Amaarae 2025 Tour Dates:

11/01 New York, NY - Knockdown Center

11/20 Toronto, ON - Rebel

11/21 Washington D.C. - The Anthem

12/04 Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Palladium