In this week's roundup of newly announced tours coming to Canada this year, say "Yes, Chef!" to Matty Matheson, Daniel Romano and Wade MacNeil's new hardcore metal band Pig Pen, highland bagpipers not to be confused with the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Blue Rodeo's annual hometown show and more.

Arkells with Portugal. The Man and Valley Tour Dates:

06/21 Hamilton, ON - Hamilton Stadium

Babymetal Tour Dates:

06/30 Laval, QC - Bell Place ^=

07/02 Toronto, ON - Coca-Cola Coliseum ^=

07/14 Vancouver, BC - Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Center +=

^ with Black Veil Brides

+ with Jinjer

= with Bloodywood

Be'lakor Tour Dates:

09/11 Montreal, QC - Foufounes Electriques

09/12 Toronto, ON - Lee's Palace

09/16 Calgary, AB - Dickens

09/17 Vancouver, BC - The Rickshaw Theatre

Blue Rodeo with Allison Russel and Aysanabee Tour Dates:

08/23 Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

The Black Keys with Gary Clarke Jr. Tour Dates:

08/31 Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

Leon Bridges and Charley Crockett with Noeline Hofmann Tour Dates:

08/28 Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

CIVIC Tour Dates:

06/16 Toronto, ON - The Baby G

Courting and Slow Fiction Tour Dates:

06/02 Toronto, ON - The Baby G

Marie Davidson Tour Dates:

04/15 Ottawa, ON - Club Saw *

04/17 Toronto, ON - Longboat Hall

* with Tony Price

Deerhoof Tour Dates:

06/22 Toronto, ON - St. Anne's Lower Hall *

06/23 Toronto, ON - St. Anne's Lower Hall $

* with Crabe and Kingdom of Birds

$ with Luge and Troglos

Def Leppard Tour Dates:

07/06 Quebec City, QC - FEQ 2025

07/09 Winnipeg, MB - Princess Auto Stadium &

07/10 Craven, SK - Country Thunder Saskatchewan

07/11 Edmonton, AB - Rockin' Thunder $

07/16 Ottawa, ON @ Ottawa Blues Festival 2025

& with Joan Jett & the Blackhearts, Foreigner and Toque

$ with Joan Jett & the Blackhearts, Bret Michaels and Queensrÿche

The Halluci Nation Tour Dates:

05/20 Oshawa, ON - The Biltmore

05/21 London, ON - Rum Runners

05/22 Hamilton, ON - Bridgeworks

05/23 Peterborough, ON - The Venue

05/24 Ottawa, ON - Club SAW

Vance Joy with Fortunate Ones Tour Dates:

08/26 Halifax, NS - Scotiabank Centre

08/27 St. John's, NL - Mary Brown's Centre

08/29 Joliette, QC - Fernand-Lindsay Amphitheatre

08/30 Quebec City, QC - Agora du Port de Quebec

John Legend Tour Dates:

11/13 Niagara Falls, ON - Fallsview Casino

11/14 Laval, QC - Bell Place

12/03 Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena

Tom Morello Tour Dates:

07/11 Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom

07/16 Ottawa, ON - Ottawa Bluesfest

07/17 Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall

Nickelback with the Glorious Sons and Sam Roberts Band Tour Dates:

08/09 Vancouver, BC - Laketown Ampitheatre

Pig Pen with Best Wishes and Pluto's Kiss

04/25 Toronto, ON - Sneaky Dee's

Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Tour Dates:

06/27 Toronto, ON - The Concert Hall

06/28 Montreal, QC - Bar le Ritz

08/19 Vancouver, BC - The Pearl

Red Hot Chili Pipers Tour Dates:

04/01 Nepean, ON - Meridian Theatres

04/02 St. Catharines, ON - FirstOntario Performing Arts Centre

04/03 Richmond Hill, ON - Richmond Hill Centre for the Performing Arts

04/04 Markham, ON - Flato Markham Theatre

04/05 Kingston, ON - Kingston Grand Theatre

Silversun Pickups Tour Dates:

08/13 Montreal, QC - Théâtre Beanfield

Softcult Tour Dates:

05/29 Hamilton, ON - Bridgeworks

05/30 Toronto, ON - The Axis Club

05/31 Ottawa, ON - The 27 Club

06/01 Montreal, QC - L'Escogriffe

06/03 Guelph, ON - Sonic Hall

06/04 London, ON - Rum Runner

Sunshine Makers and Lavender Town Tour Dates:

04/11 Sarnia, ON - Mauds Variety

04/12 London, ON - Palasad Socialbowl *

04/13 Hamilton, ON - Collective Arts $

04/14 Niagara, ON - Warehouse

04/15 Kingston, ON - Toucan

04/16 Ottawa, ON - House of Targ

04/17 Montreal, QC - Bar Le Ritz @

04/18 Toronto, ON - The Great Hall #

* with Juice Joint

$ with World's Tallest Man Saves Dolphin

@ with Mafuba

# with Diskarte

Billie Marten Tour Dates:

05/27 Toronto, ON - The Concert Hall *

09/17 Vancouver, BC - Hollywood Theatre

* with Tennis

Two Hours Traffic Tour Dates:

05/28 Toronto, ON - The Rivoli

05/29 Hamilton, ON - Mills Hardware

05/30 London, ON - Rum Runners

05/31 Guelph, ON - Sonic Hall

Patrick Wolf Tour Dates:

09/17 Vancouver, BC - Fox Cabaret

11/04 Toronto, ON - Longboat Hall