In this week's roundup of newly announced tours coming to Canada this year, say "Yes, Chef!" to Matty Matheson, Daniel Romano and Wade MacNeil's new hardcore metal band Pig Pen, highland bagpipers not to be confused with the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Blue Rodeo's annual hometown show and more.
Arkells with Portugal. The Man and Valley Tour Dates:
06/21 Hamilton, ON - Hamilton Stadium
Babymetal Tour Dates:
06/30 Laval, QC - Bell Place ^=
07/02 Toronto, ON - Coca-Cola Coliseum ^=
07/14 Vancouver, BC - Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Center +=
^ with Black Veil Brides
+ with Jinjer
= with Bloodywood
Be'lakor Tour Dates:
09/11 Montreal, QC - Foufounes Electriques
09/12 Toronto, ON - Lee's Palace
09/16 Calgary, AB - Dickens
09/17 Vancouver, BC - The Rickshaw Theatre
Blue Rodeo with Allison Russel and Aysanabee Tour Dates:
08/23 Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage
The Black Keys with Gary Clarke Jr. Tour Dates:
08/31 Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage
Leon Bridges and Charley Crockett with Noeline Hofmann Tour Dates:
08/28 Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage
CIVIC Tour Dates:
06/16 Toronto, ON - The Baby G
Courting and Slow Fiction Tour Dates:
06/02 Toronto, ON - The Baby G
Marie Davidson Tour Dates:
04/15 Ottawa, ON - Club Saw *
04/17 Toronto, ON - Longboat Hall
* with Tony Price
Deerhoof Tour Dates:
06/22 Toronto, ON - St. Anne's Lower Hall *
06/23 Toronto, ON - St. Anne's Lower Hall $
* with Crabe and Kingdom of Birds
$ with Luge and Troglos
Def Leppard Tour Dates:
07/06 Quebec City, QC - FEQ 2025
07/09 Winnipeg, MB - Princess Auto Stadium &
07/10 Craven, SK - Country Thunder Saskatchewan
07/11 Edmonton, AB - Rockin' Thunder $
07/16 Ottawa, ON @ Ottawa Blues Festival 2025
& with Joan Jett & the Blackhearts, Foreigner and Toque
$ with Joan Jett & the Blackhearts, Bret Michaels and Queensrÿche
The Halluci Nation Tour Dates:
05/20 Oshawa, ON - The Biltmore
05/21 London, ON - Rum Runners
05/22 Hamilton, ON - Bridgeworks
05/23 Peterborough, ON - The Venue
05/24 Ottawa, ON - Club SAW
Vance Joy with Fortunate Ones Tour Dates:
08/26 Halifax, NS - Scotiabank Centre
08/27 St. John's, NL - Mary Brown's Centre
08/29 Joliette, QC - Fernand-Lindsay Amphitheatre
08/30 Quebec City, QC - Agora du Port de Quebec
John Legend Tour Dates:
11/13 Niagara Falls, ON - Fallsview Casino
11/14 Laval, QC - Bell Place
12/03 Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena
Tom Morello Tour Dates:
07/11 Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom
07/16 Ottawa, ON - Ottawa Bluesfest
07/17 Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall
Nickelback with the Glorious Sons and Sam Roberts Band Tour Dates:
08/09 Vancouver, BC - Laketown Ampitheatre
Pig Pen with Best Wishes and Pluto's Kiss
04/25 Toronto, ON - Sneaky Dee's
Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Tour Dates:
06/27 Toronto, ON - The Concert Hall
06/28 Montreal, QC - Bar le Ritz
08/19 Vancouver, BC - The Pearl
Red Hot Chili Pipers Tour Dates:
04/01 Nepean, ON - Meridian Theatres
04/02 St. Catharines, ON - FirstOntario Performing Arts Centre
04/03 Richmond Hill, ON - Richmond Hill Centre for the Performing Arts
04/04 Markham, ON - Flato Markham Theatre
04/05 Kingston, ON - Kingston Grand Theatre
Silversun Pickups Tour Dates:
08/13 Montreal, QC - Théâtre Beanfield
Softcult Tour Dates:
05/29 Hamilton, ON - Bridgeworks
05/30 Toronto, ON - The Axis Club
05/31 Ottawa, ON - The 27 Club
06/01 Montreal, QC - L'Escogriffe
06/03 Guelph, ON - Sonic Hall
06/04 London, ON - Rum Runner
Sunshine Makers and Lavender Town Tour Dates:
04/11 Sarnia, ON - Mauds Variety
04/12 London, ON - Palasad Socialbowl *
04/13 Hamilton, ON - Collective Arts $
04/14 Niagara, ON - Warehouse
04/15 Kingston, ON - Toucan
04/16 Ottawa, ON - House of Targ
04/17 Montreal, QC - Bar Le Ritz @
04/18 Toronto, ON - The Great Hall #
* with Juice Joint
$ with World's Tallest Man Saves Dolphin
@ with Mafuba
# with Diskarte
Billie Marten Tour Dates:
05/27 Toronto, ON - The Concert Hall *
09/17 Vancouver, BC - Hollywood Theatre
* with Tennis
Two Hours Traffic Tour Dates:
05/28 Toronto, ON - The Rivoli
05/29 Hamilton, ON - Mills Hardware
05/30 London, ON - Rum Runners
05/31 Guelph, ON - Sonic Hall
Patrick Wolf Tour Dates:
09/17 Vancouver, BC - Fox Cabaret
11/04 Toronto, ON - Longboat Hall