There's a hell of a lot of stuff arriving on Prime Video in September, and thus, the streamer has cleared way by scheduling the departures of other content throughout the month.

First to go is The Prince of Egypt: The Musical on September 10, which will be promptly followed by the first five seasons of too-real-for-comfort dystopian not-so-futuristic series The Handmaid's Tale on the 13th.

Trolls Band Together and Kandahar will be gone by the 15th, followed by First Love the following day. Dive!! and Hey You will close out the farewells toward the end of the month.

See all that's leaving Prime Video below, and check out what's arriving over at Netflix, Disney+ and more here.

September 10

The Prince of Egypt: The Musical

September 13

The Handmaid's Tale S1-S5

September 15

Trolls Band Together

Kandahar

September 16

First Love

September 20

Dive!!

September 26

Hey You