The songwriter of "Not the Doctor" has just received an honorary doctorate: '90s CanCon superstar Alanis Morissette has been awarded an honorary PhD from the University of Ottawa.

In an Instagram post last week (September 16), the University of Ottawa shared photos of Alanis wearing graduation robes. The university wrote, "We were very pleased to present Ottawa native Alanis Morissette with her honorary doctorate on our campus on Saturday at the Faculty of @uottawa_arts!"

The message continues, "This distinction highlights the [sic] her exceptional music career and her commitment to women's empowerment as well as physical, psychological and spiritual integrity. For over 30 years, she has been one of the world's brightest stars for her timeless and original work. Congratulations, Alanis!"

In her own Instagram post, Alanis wrote that the doctorate signified her "decades of study and research and clinical trainings and channelling and obsession about our human condition(s)." Her gallery shows that she appears to have given a speech at the university while receiving the doctorate.