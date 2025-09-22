Look, we've all been there; the CF Toronto Eaton Centre, I mean. We've each likely also had one deeply humbling experience or another somewhere amongst the hallowed fluorescent-lit halls connecting its 255 stores — whether it's getting overstimulated beyond the point of functioning, or worse.

It was certainly the latter case for Diplo, who is notably already an EDM DJ that's been accused of distributing revenge porn by at least two women. (He has denied said allegations.) For some reason, the producer was in Toronto recently, and decided to do as the locals do and partake in the time-honoured Toronto Mans tradition of aimlessly roaming the Eaton Centre.

While being filmed by his photographer, Diplo remarked on what a "nice mall" it was, assuming that the shopping centre — which first opened in 1977 — had to be "new." She's aging well!

After the DJ asked "the chat" to drop their favourite store in the mall in the comments section, the photographer quickly convinced him that two people sitting on a bench wanted his autograph. One of them was holding a pamphlet, which Diplo then attempted to sign before the individual shut the unbound book and gave him a confused look.

"No autograph," the celebrity said to the camera with a shrug, and, with haste, continued making his way through the Eaton Centre. As anyone would, the photographer giggled at his subject's reaction to getting curved by an unassuming citizen of the mall.

As per his TikTok caption, Diplo knows the psychic damage from such an incident can't be undone. Chances are, he'll need to go back to Antarctica after this one.