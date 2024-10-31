So long spooky season, welcome back November, the "filler month" as the countdown towards the holidays begins to slowly defrost. However, there's still time to enjoy live music before the holiday season begins. From indie rockers to rap icons, here are seven can't-miss concerts coming to Montreal in November 2024.

Ratboys / Ducks Ltd.

Bar Le Ritz PDB, November 9

After the success of their triumphant 2023 record The Window, Chicago indie rock band Ratboys will swing by Montreal this month. Accompanied by Toronto's own Ducks Ltd. as support, this show will make all of your indie dreams come true.

Chat Pile

Club Soda, November 12

Metal superstars Chat Pile are too cool to slow down from the momentum and success of their sophomore record, Cool World. Known for their serious themes and often humorous live performances, this is a highlight for heavy music fans.

Adrianne Lenker

L'Olympia, November 15

On tour for her solo record Bright Future, which is one of the best albums of the year so far, Big Thief's Adrianne Lenker will envelop Montreal into a shimmering light of delicate instrumentals, intimate vocals and heart-wrenching lyricism. Cue the crying and shaking.

JPEGMAFIA

MTelus, November 19

After only visiting Vancouver and Toronto a few months ago on his 2024 North American tour, JPEGMAFIA will ever so benevolently return to Canada in November. Everyone say thank you JPEGMAFIA!

Caribou / Yuné Piku

L'Olympia, November 25

After placing 8th on Exclaim!'s list of the 20 best Canadian albums of the 2020s so far with his most recent record, Honey, Dan Snaith is back and playing his first headline shows in years. Snaith will wrap up the North American leg of his tour this month in Montreal with Yune Piku as support.

Joel Plaskett

Le Studio TD, November 28

Embarking on his own headline tour as well as supporting Arkells on a few dates, Joel Plaskett makes his way to Montreal at the end of the month. A master of multiple genres, Plaskett is supporting his new record One Real Reveal.

Snotty Nose Rez Kids

Le Belmont, November 30

After a trek across the country and a quick dip into the US, hip-hop duo Snotty Nose Rez Kids will bring RED FUTURE to Montreal. Composed of Haisla First Nation rappers Darren "Young D" Metz and Quinton "Yung Trybez" Nyce, the duo will bring their trademark mischievous energy as they celebrate their self-proclaimed magnum opus.