Having already announced heavy-hitters Hozier and Alanis Morissette as the headliners for its third edition, Cavendish's Sommo Festival organizers have now shared the rest of the lineup of acts set to take the main stage between September 13 and 14.

Ducks Ltd., PVRIS, St. Paul & the Broken Bones, Alice Merton, Chiara Savasta, Michael Marcagi, Hollow Coves, Alex Warren, Campbell & Johnston and Brooks & Bowskill round out the performers headed to Prince Edward Island to entertain Sommo attendees.

"We are beyond excited to present the full main stage lineup for this year's Sommo Festival," Whitecap Entertainment CEO Ben Murphy said in a press release. "Featuring globally recognized talent alongside rising stars, this year's lineup showcases the best talent across genres, including some of my personal favourites. We're certain this will be a year to remember — and we can't wait to celebrate with the fans in September!"

Tickets for the festival are on sale now.