Ratboys Announce North American Tour

Chicago indie rock darlings Ratboys dominated end-of-year lists in 2023 (including Exclaim!'s) with The Window, and the band are still giving the album its dues on a victory lap tour in support of the Decemberists. This summer has plenty of shows left, and the band have just announced another tour leg scheduled for the fall.

After wrapping up their festival season shows mid-August in Washington (following their Queen Elizabeth Theatre opening set in Vancouver on July 29), the band will pause for September and October before hitting the road once more in November.

That leg will see 13 shows across the Northeast, as well as stops in Toronto (November 8, Lee's Palace) and Montreal (November 9, Le Ritz PDB) with Ducks Ltd. The band will wrap up with a hometown co-headlining show with Palehound at Thalia Hall on November 29.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, June 28, at 10 AM ET. See the full schedule below.

Ratboys 2024 Tour Dates:

06/28 Woodstock, NY - Bearsville Theatre &

06/29 North Adams, MA - Solid Sound Festival

07/11 Boise, ID - Shrine Social Club

07/12 Bend, OR - Hayden Homes Amphitheater ^

07/13 Oakland, CA - Fox Theater %

07/14 Los Angeles, CA - The Bellwether %

07/15 Los Angeles, CA - The Bellwether %

07/18 San Diego, CA - Humphreys Concerts by the Bay %

07/19 Tucson, AZ - The Rialto Theatre %

07/20 Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren %

07/22 Santa Fe, NM - The Bridge at Santa Fe Brewing Co. %

07/23 Denver, CO - The Mission Ballroom %

07/24 Sandy, UT - Sandy Amphitheater %

07/26 Bonner, MT - KettleHouse Amphitheater %

07/27 Spokane, WA - Spokane Pavilion %

07/29 Vancouver, BC - Queen Elizabeth Theatre %

08/02 Bellingham, WA - Mount Baker Theatre %

08/03 Happy Valley, OR - Pickathon Festival

08/10 Carnation, WA - THING Festival

11/07 Grand Rapids, MI - Midtown

11/08 Toronto, ON - Lee's Palace

11/09 Montreal, QC - Le Ritz PDB ∞

11/11 Washington, D.C. - The Atlantis $

11/13 Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts $

11/15 Cambridge, MA - The Sinclair

11/16 Brooklyn, NY - Warsaw $

11/19 Charlottesville, VA - The Southern Cafe

11/20 Carrboro, NC - Cat's Cradle Back Room

11/21 Atlanta, GA - The Earl

11/22 Nashville, TN - Third Man Records Blue Room

11/23 Indianapolis, IN - Hi-Fi

11/29 Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall ∞

& with Water from Your Eyes

^ supporting the Decemberists & Head and the Heart

% supporting the Decemberists

∞ with Ducks Ltd.

$ co-headlining with Palehound

