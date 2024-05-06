Metro Boomin Is Giving Away a Beat to the Rapper with the Best "BBL Drizzy" Verse

Just when you thought the whole Drake vs. Kendrick Lamar rap beef couldn't get more exhausting, Metro Boomin — who helped initiate the whole thing by having Lamar guest on his Future collaboration "Like That" back in March — has chimed back in.

In addition to responding to Drake's shot at him on "Push Ups," the Torontonian's first entry into the saga that saw him tell the producer, "Shut yo' hoe ass up and make some drums," on Twitter, Metro Boomin has launched a contest, inviting rappers to drop a verse over his "BBL Drake" beat, which seemingly samples stand-up comedian King Willonius. The prize? A free Metro beat of their own.

Now, random SoundCloud rappers have started dogpiling on Drake, mostly carrying on Lamar's legacy of eviscerating the self-proclaimed non-pedophile and even doing it in other languages. Check out the #BBLDrizzyBeatGiveaway hashtag to see the public get involved.

Metro also took to Twitter to claim that Drizzy had tried to block radio play for "Like That" after the rapper took more shots at the producer in "Family Matters" over the weekend, alleging that Metro's friend had "slimed him for his main squeeze." "The drum thing was laughable so I let it slide but what we not gon do is spread lies and have my loved ones involved," the producer wrote. "Nobody ever hit my girl n— we grew up together."