Following some tasteful TikTok teasing, Lucy Dacus has announced her forthcoming new album and a North American tour, which will bring her to Toronto this spring with Katie Gavin and jasmine.4.t.

UPDATE (1/22, 9:23 a.m. ET): Due to high demand, Dacus has added a second Toronto date at Massey Hall on April 26. Tickets go on sale Friday (January 24) at noon.

Forever Is a Feeling arrives March 28 through Geffen Records, and features contributions from Hozier, Blake Mills, Bartees Strange, Madison Cunningham, Collin Pastore, Jake Finch, Melina Duterte, and Dacus's boygenius bandmates, Julien Baker and Phoebe Bridgers. It's the follow-up to 2021's Home Video.

Most of the Forever Is a Feeling songs were written between the autumn of 2022 and summer 2024. "I got kicked in the head with emotions," Dacus shared in a release. "Falling in love, falling out of love. You have to destroy things in order to create things. And I did destroy a really beautiful life."

The singer-songwriter added, "You can't actually capture forever. But I think we feel forever in moments. I don't know how much time I've spent in forever, but I know I've visited."

The announcement comes along with two string-laden songs: the jaunty, sensual "Ankles," which has an accompanying music video starring Havana Rose Liu, and the lush, cascading "Limerence."

Dacus's North American tour kicks off on April 16 in Philadelphia, PA. She'll play Toronto's historic Massey Hall on April 25, and tickets go on sale to the general public next Friday (January 24) with presales starting January 21 at 12 p.m. local time. In partnership with PLUS1, $1 from each ticket will go toward providing critical and long-term relief for victims of the Los Angeles wildfires.







Lucy Dacus 2025 Tour Dates:

04/16 Philadelphia, PA - The Met #

04/18 Washington, D.C. - The Anthem #

04/21 Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall #

04/23 New York, NY - Radio City Music Hall #

04/25 Toronto, ON - Massey Hall #

04/26 Toronto, ON - Massey Hall #

04/29 Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium #

05/01 Chicago, IL - Chicago Theatre #

05/05 St. Paul, MN - Palace Theatre #

05/07 Kansas City, MI - Midland #

05/09 Dallas, TX - Winspear Opera House #

05/10 Austin, TX - Moody Amphitheater #

05/12 Denver, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre #

05/14 Los Angeles, CA - The Greek Theatre #

# with Katie Gavin and jasmine.4.t