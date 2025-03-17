Fan theories can finally be put to rest, because Lucy Dacus has confirmed that she and boygenius bandmate Julien Baker are in a "committed relationship" in a new profile with The New Yorker.

The New Yorker describes Dacus's upcoming album Forever Is a Feeling, which arrives March 28 via Geffen Records, as a "gorgeous and tender album about falling in love" that Dacus confirmed to be about Baker.

The two musicians' relationship has been an ongoing source of speculation amongst fans, and while they nor the third member of boygenius Phoebe Bridgers have ever shied away from public displays of affection toward each other, the exact nature of Dacus and Baker's relationship has not been revealed until now.

Speaking to the parasocial relationship between fans and artists, where long threads online have been written about Dacus and Baker's romance over the years, Dacus shared with The New Yorker that her fans have been respectful of her boundaries, but "it only takes a handful to make your life feel like a really easily threatened thing I've been practicing not reinforcing that narrative to myself."

She added that creating such a candid album has "been interesting, because I want to protect what is precious in my life, but also to be honest, and make art that's true."

Dacus continued, "I think maybe a part of it is just trusting that it's not at risk. Maybe a healthier way to think about it is that it's not actually fragile. These songs are about different people." She referenced lyrics from the 12th track of the new record, "Most Wanted Man," "But, you know, 'Most wanted man in West Tennessee' — what are you gonna do?" (Baker is from Memphis, TN.)

While boygenius are currently on an indefinite hiatus, Baker is also embarking on a new project, and her upcoming record Send a Prayer My Way with TORRES arrives April 18 through Matador Records.