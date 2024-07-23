MUNA vocalist Katie Gavin has announced her debut solo album. What a Relief is out October 25 through Phoebe Bridgers's Saddest Factory Records, and Gavin has shared the new single "Aftertaste" as she prepares to hit the road.

In a statement, she described the album as "Lilith Fair-core," drawing on inspirations like Alanis Morissette, Fiona Apple and Ani DiFranco.

Gavin said, "This record spans a lot of my life — it's about having a really deep desire for connection, but also encountering all the obstacles that stood in my way to be able to achieve that, patterns of isolation or even boredom with the real work of love. What a Relief explores and portrays it honestly, without shame." Mitski features on the song "As Good as It Gets."

Below, watch a video for the lovestruck pop tune "Aftertaste," showing Gavin as the subject of a nude life drawing class. It was directed by Gavin herself along with Alexa Viscius. Below that, see Gavin's solo tour schedule, which includes a number of US dates plus a Canadian stop in Toronto on December 16.



What a Relief:

1. I Want It All

2. Aftertaste

3. The Baton

4. Casual Drug Use

5. As Good as It Gets (feat. Mitski)

6. Sanitized

7. Sketches

8. Inconsolable

9. Sparrow

10. Sweet Abby Girl

11. Keep Walking

12. Today

Katie Gavin 2024 Tour Dates:

09/11 London, UK - The Old Church

11/19 Seattle, WA - Neumos

11/20 Portland, OR - The Old Church

11/22 San Francisco, CA - Bimbo's 365 Club

11/24 Pioneertown, CA - Pappy + Harriet's

11/25 Los Angeles, CA - Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever

12/08 Nashville, TN - The Blue Room

12/10 New York, NY - Bowery Ballroom

12/13 Washington, D.C. - The Atlantis

12/14 Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall

12/16 Toronto, ON - The Great Hall

12/18 Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall