Although she was only speaking for herself, Phoebe Bridgers foretold plans to "take a massive step back" in 2024 after 2023 was the year of boygenius — and the same has also been relatively true for her bandmates, Julien Baker and Lucy Dacus. However, Baker has been playing shows (Dacus even guested at one of them in New York last month) and seemingly teasing a country project with TORRES, and now Dacus is doing some teasing of her own.

Yesterday (November 20), Dacus posted a TikTok video of artwork at a museum. I'm not going to try to guess what century any of it is from, because I did not study art history, but some of the paintings seem to at least have some Renaissance qualities (realism, etc.)?

The singer-songwriter makes an appearance toward the end of the 24-second clip, appearing from behind while looking at an off-camera painting. The interesting thing, though, is the original sound the video is set to — a waxing-and-waning, Stravinsky-esque string instrumental — being labelled as "Calliope Prelude - Lucy Dacus."

Is this part of new music on the way from Dacus? It kind of seems like it could be! Her last solo album remains 2021's Home Video. In Greek mythology, Calliope is the name of the Muse of heroic poetry.