King Krule Drops New EP, Shares “Time for Slurp” Video

King Krule released his latest album Space Heavy last year and recently appeared on Mount Kimbie's The Sunset Violent, but he's not done quite yet — today sees Archy Marshall drop a new EP called Shhhhhhh!, out now on XL and Matador.



The EP comes attached to a video for new song "Time for Slurp." Shhhhhhh! comprises four tracks previously sold in the months before the release of Space Heavy, as a limited edition tour-only flexi-disc: "Achtung," "All Soup Now" and "Whaleshark," plus "Time for Slurp." A 7-inch of the EP is on the way, in addition to today's digital edition.



Archy Marshall self-directed the "Time for Slurp" video, and it features bandmates Ignacio Salvadores and George Bass. Check it out below, along with the rest of the EP.