Mustafa Gets Daniel Caesar, King Krule, Blood Orange for Gaza and Sudan Benefit in London

Earlier this week, Mustafa became the first person to win the Prism Prize twice when he was awarded the country's top music video honour again this year for his self-directed "Name of God" clip. Back in January, the Sudanese-Canadian songwriter held a benefit concert in New Jersey for both Gaza and Sudan, donating 100 percent of the proceeds to Human Concern International — and now he's back with plans for another one.

The second iteration of Artists for Aid is scheduled to take place next Thursday (July 4) at Troxy in London, UK. Mustafa himself will perform, alongside Daniel Caesar, King Krule, Blood Orange, Clairo, Earl Sweatshirt, Yasiin Bey, Ramy Youssef, Nicolas Jaar, Safia Elhillo, Bint Mbareh and more rounding out the lineup.

"Every artist here is a hero of empathy," Mustafa wrote on Twitter. "There is a war, strike a chord, cry an answer."

The event is being presented in partnership with War Child UK, with all proceeds set to benefit the nonprofit's respective response plans in Gaza and Sudan. Tickets are on sale now.