Kamala Harris hasn't gotten the memo that BRAT summer is turning into BRAT fall. Instead, she has set her autumnal sights on Taylor Swift.

The megastar endorsed Harris-Walz just minutes after the US Vice President's and Donald Trump's debate ended Tuesday night (September 10). It's taken less than three days for the Gen Z intern working on the Democratic campaign to capitalize on this, as the DNC used some Swift references in ads displayed in New York City's Times Square and across the Las Vegas strip today (September 13).

"We're In Our Kamala Era," one ad reads, with the other touting the catchphrase "A New Way Forward... Ready for It?" For any non-Swifties reading, the first slogan of course refers to the sprawling Eras tour, while the second is a reference to the Reputation track "...Ready for It?"

Stevie Nicks and Linda Ronstadt quickly followed Swift in endorsing Harris this week. Though Charli XCX's endorsement unofficially came in the form of a tweet in July, she told New York Magazine in August, "To be on the right side of democracy, the right side of women's rights, is hugely important to me."

Swift fans have been anticipating her endorsement of Harris for some time, some of whom formed the political action group Swifties for Kamala.