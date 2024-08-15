The Swifties are using their power for a cause. A group of people from Taylor Swift's devout fanbase are organizing in hopes of getting Kamala Harris elected as US president.

On August 27, a group called Swifties for Kamala will kick off their action with a virtual call featuring guest speakers and information on how to get involved.

"S4K is a coalition of Taylor Swift fans committed to protecting American democracy by working together to ensure Vice President Kamala Harris is elected our country's next president!" the description reads on the call's event page, where you can RSVP for the stream.

Though the campaign has yet to kick off officially, Swifties are already getting the ball rolling by collecting info on voter registration in select states and setting up QR codes for people to register to vote and donate to the campaign.

Swift has yet to endorse a candidate for this US presidential election, but she started publicly backing the Democrats after Donald Trump's election in 2016.