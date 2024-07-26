After a July of record-breaking temperatures, heavy rainfall and more extreme weather events, here's hoping August will provide some respite from the dog days of summer. If escapism is your jam and/or necessary survival tactic, MUBI has you covered with a slate of new films arriving for the month.

Starting us off is key brat BRAT summer player (and "360" music video star) Rachel Sennott, whose 2020 drama Tahara lands on the streaming service in August. Similarly to Shiva Baby, the Olivia Peace-directed feature sees Sennott at another funeral — but this time for a Hebrew school classmate who took her own life — navigating teenage lust and wavering faith alongside her best friend.

Elsewhere in coming-of-age, hip-hop artist Baloji's filmmaking debut Omen follows a young Congolese man who returns to his hometown Kinshasa after years of living in Belgium to face the complex nuances of both his family and culture. Meanwhile, MUBI exclusive The Hypnosis — directed by Ernst De Geer — is about one-half of an entrepreneurial couple who gets into hypnotherapy and starts to lose her social inhibitions.

If a season devoted to hypnotherapy and freeing yourself somehow doesn't appeal, MUBI is also celebrating the work of legendary American indie filmmaker Kelly Reichardt with two more of her distinctive works, both starring the inimitable Michelle Williams, arriving to the platform: 2008's Wendy and Lucy and 2010's Meek's Cutoff.

Find all that and more curated arthouse picks joining MUBI's catalogue in August listed below. And don't forget to check out the rest of what's next on streaming for the month!

August 1

Tahara

Omen

Wendy and Lucy

Meek's Cutoff

August 16

The Hypnosis

The War of the Worlds: Next Century

August 30

Crossing