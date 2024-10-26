Vancouver-based country artist —and former New Fave — Hannah Harlacher has returned with a new single just in time for spooky season. "Ghost" is the first potential taste of a "more optimistic" new record coming next year.

The swirling, billowy "Ghost" is wrapped in warbling organ and plenty of pedal steel, and in a statement about the track, Harlacher said, "The song was inspired by the desire to create a halloween-inspired track, wrapped in familiar themes of the changing tides of love for others and for ourselves."

Harlacher released her Taking Time EP back in 2022, and she shared the singles "Sensitivity Is a Virtue" and "Dog Days" in 2023 and 2024, respectively.

Check out "Ghost" below.