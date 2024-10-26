Hannah Harlacher Gets in the Halloween Spirit with New Single "Ghost"

The Vancouver-based artist has a record due next year

Photo: Raunie Mae Baker 

BY Kaelen BellPublished Oct 26, 2024

Vancouver-based country artist —and former New FaveHannah Harlacher has returned with a new single just in time for spooky season. "Ghost" is the first potential taste of a "more optimistic" new record coming next year.

The swirling, billowy "Ghost" is wrapped in warbling organ and plenty of pedal steel, and in a statement about the track, Harlacher said, "The song was inspired by the desire to create a halloween-inspired track, wrapped in familiar themes of the changing tides of love for others and for ourselves."

Harlacher released her Taking Time EP back in 2022, and she shared the singles "Sensitivity Is a Virtue" and "Dog Days" in 2023 and 2024, respectively.

Check out "Ghost" below. 

MusicNewsFolk and Country

Latest Coverage

More Latest Coverage