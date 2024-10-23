Though Kathleen Edwards has a new Jason Isbell-produced album on the way, we'll first hear the singer-songwriter cover the late Tom Petty before it arrives.

Today, Edwards revealed that she'll share her interpretation of Petty's Wildflowers cut "Crawling Back to You" next Wednesday (October 30).

"Tom Petty's Wildflowers is unquestionably one of the finest albums of his career and remains one of my favourite recordings of all time," Edwards shared in announcing the cover. "It was a constant companion for me in my teenage years when I was falling in love with songs. It also happens to be my first memory of reading [producer and engineer] Jim Scott's name in the liner notes, a name that I would hold in high esteem for years, not realizing we would one day work together.

"Jim invited Greg Leisz and Scott Thurston to his studio to record a few songs with me, and after mustering up a bit of courage, I asked them if we could try a Petty song. The track feels like an old friend sitting next to me on a comfy sofa reminiscing about teenage memories. Hard to believe the kid listening to Wildflowers on her Discman gets to do a cover of the song with such incredible people all these years later. Scott played bass, Greg played steel, Jim recorded and mixed the track. I'm a lucky girl."

"Crawling Back to You" has been included in Edwards's live sets in 2024, and in the player below, you can watch a video of her performing the cover at Ottawa Jazz Festival earlier this year.

Edwards's forthcoming sixth album will follow 2020's Total Freedom.