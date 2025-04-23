As June draws nearer, the organizers behind this year's 45th anniversary edition of the Ottawa Jazz Festival continue to reveal more details about the lineup of performers set to descend upon Confederation Park (and other satellite locations) from June 20 through 29.

The latest additions to the scheduled programming include performances from the Roots, iskwē, Nubya Garcia, Chris Botti and Open Thread. They'll join headliner Mavis Staples, Arooj Aftab, Samara Joy, Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis, Marc Ribot's Ceramic Dog, Richard Bona, Kneebody, Allison Russell, Broken Social Scene, Gary Clark Jr., Magi Merlin, Pony Girl, Thanya Iyer, Makaya McCraven, Shuffle Demons, Richard Bona, Tanika Charles and more.

Ottawa Jazz has also teamed up with Axé WorldFest to present Kombilesa Mi and La Pambelé on June 21. Find all of the lineup information currently here, where you can also purchase tickets to individual shows or full festival passes, and stay tuned for more announcements to come.