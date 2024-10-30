It's always a bit of fun when you get to write about Grimes releasing music and not navigating beefs or defending her stepchildren from their insane father or making wild claims about space or time or AI or what have you.

Luckily for us, today's news is about a remix, no baggage required. Grimes has taken on Magdalena Bay's Imaginal Disk banger "Image," slowing it down a touch and casting it in an eerie veneer.

"If you know anything about us.. you know.. this is a big deal to us. thank you Grimes," Magdalena Bay said on Instagram while announcing the remix.

In her own, third-person statement, Grimes said:

While recently under house arrest for illegally creating a super species of extremely large naked guinea pigs, Grimes is tentatively returning to music with a few remixes. This one seems extra good tho.

Check it out below and judge for yourself.