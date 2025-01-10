The Halluci Nation are kicking off the new year with a new single. Out today via Radicalized Records, "Babylon" has them teaming up with powwow group Northern Cree once again to pay homage to Ottawa's music scene.

The track's title comes from a club in Ottawa where the electronic duo hosted their Electric Pow Wow nights. The venue shuttered in 2021 and became a dollar store, and the band have paid their respects to it since.

"This latest single 'Babylon' is a tribute to the venue itself and all of the people who worked to make Babylon a safe space for young people to gather, and played such a huge part of the Ottawa music scene for over 20 years," Bear Witness said in a press release.

Listen to "Babylon" below.