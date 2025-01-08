After some mild teasing, Dan Bejar's Destroyer has officially announced a new album. Dan's Boogie is out March 28 through Merge Records, just after Bejar wraps up a solo tour of North America acting as support on Father John Misty's winter headlining trek, which includes a stop at Toronto's Massey Hall (a full-band tour of Europe and the UK begins in June).

The record is previewed today by new single "Bologna," which features fellow Canadian alternative troubadours, Fiver. "I haven't written many songs like 'Bologna,'" Bejar shared in a release. "I struggled singing the first and third verses, the most important parts of the song. They needed gravity and grit. The threat of disappearing needed to be real. So I called Simone [Schmidt of Fiver]."

The track arrives alongside a music video by David Galloway, who shared in a statement:

How do you begin a "Dear John" letter? I suppose there are lots of online tools available to anyone with a phone that can help you get that type of thing started. In fact, you can learn all kinds of stuff with the internet. It's amazing. How to pick locks, how to access your neighbours' WiFi, how to meet a "challenge," how to put on makeup. Makeup is pretty big these days, hey? You can also definitely find tips and tricks to help you start a whole new life if the one you have doesn't seem to cut the mustard. Rather, "Bologna."

The album art is above. Check out Galloway's video for "Bologna" below, along with the tracklist.



Dan's Boogie:

1. The Same Thing as Nothing at All

2. Hydroplaning Off the Edge of the World

3. The Ignoramus of Love

4. Dan's Boogie

5. Bologna (feat. Fiver)

6. I Materialize

7. Sun Meet Snow

8. Cataract Light

9. Travel Light