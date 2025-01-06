After a decade as prime minister, Justin Trudeau announced his resignation today — news that's sure to prompt gloating, fear about the future, and many fiery hot takes from all sides. But before wallowing into all that, why not take a moment to mark the end of an era with this prime ministerial playlist?

Exclaim!'s Road Trip from Ottawa playlist has some farewell-themed Canadian content, of course, including the Weakerthans' "Left and Leaving." For those feeling joyful, there's Old Man Luedecke's stompin' "I Quit My Job"; for the sneering kiss off, we've got Fefe Dobson's "Bye Bye Boyfriend"; if you're feeling fond and a little sad, there's Sarah McLachlan's "I Will Remember You." We undeniably will remember him.

We've also got some farewell songs from around the globe, so soak it all in below while pondering the wild year that surely awaits us.